Stock to buy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended this IT stock as his Valentine Day Pick 2026

Sumeet Bagadia stock recommendation: At a time where the markets are boggled by the AI-led tech concerns with broader markets witnessing a sell-off especially in IT stocks, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has picked IT stock Tech Mahindra as its 'Valentine Day Pick'.
Bagadia believes Tech Mahindra is showing signs of renewed strength on the charts, even after a sharp recent rally, with technical indicators suggesting that the broader uptrend remains firmly intact. Market participants are closely watching the stock as it consolidates at higher levels, a phase that often sets the stage for the next directional move in strong trending counters.
On Friday, February 13, Tech Mahindra share price ended flat, 0.07% lower at ₹1535.25. The stock has lost 8.5% in last 1 year but risen 2% in 6 months and advanced 5.5% in last 3 months. However, in the last 1 month, it shed 3% amid AI-led concerns.
The IT stock is currently 17% way from its 652-week high of ₹1,850, hit earluer this month on February 3, 2026. However, it has advanced over 27% from its 52-week low of ₹1,209.70, hit in April 2025.
Buy Tech Mahindra at ₹1,640 and up to ₹1,610 for the Target of ₹1,810/1,890
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, “TECHM is currently trading around ₹1,640 and continues to display strength within a well-defined long-term uptrend. On the weekly chart, the stock is forming a consistent higher high and higher low structure, reflecting sustained buying interest.”
Bagadia added that the stock is trading well above its key 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-week EMAs, which confirms the strength of the broader bullish setup. He noted that the recent retracement after a sharp upside move appears healthy and constructive rather than a reversal, and such pullbacks within an established uptrend often present fresh entry opportunities for investors.
He further said, “Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the weekly RSI at 56.45, sustaining above mid-levels and indicating continued strength. Immediate support is placed near ₹1,610, where accumulation interest has been visible.”
Based on the technical structure, Bagadia said a buy strategy could be considered around ₹1,640, with additions on dips towards ₹1,610. However, he cautioned that a breach below ₹1,525 would act as a key warning level, temporarily challenging the positive setup and warranting a more cautious approach.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
