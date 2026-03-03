Stock to buy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended this large-cap stock as his Holi Pick 2026

Sumeet Bagadia stock recommendation: At a time where the markets are boggled by the US-Israel-Iran war with broader markets witnessing a sell-off, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has picked telecom stock Bharti Airtel as its 'Holi Pick 2026'.

Bharti Airtel may be gearing up for a fresh upmove if technical signals play out as expected, according to market expert Sumeet Bagadia. In his latest Holi Pick 2026 recommendation, Bagadia has identified the telecom major as a potential reversal candidate, citing improving price action, strong support levels and favourable momentum indicators.

Bagadia has recommended buying Bharti Airtel around the 1,880 level, with the option to add more on dips toward 1,850, targeting 2,070 and 2,165 in the medium term.

On Monday, March 2, Bharti Airtel share price ended flat, 0.34% lower at ₹1,873.35 despite broader market weakness. Benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex shed over 1% each in trade in the previous session. Indian stock markets are closed today, March 3 on account of Holi. The stock has lost 19% in last 1 year, 11% in 3 months and around 5% in last 1 month.

It is currently 14% away from its 652-week high of ₹2,174.70, hit in November 2025. However, it had touched its 52-week low of ₹1,561 in February 2025.

Holi Pick by Sumeet Bagadia Buy Bharti Airtel at ₹1,800 and up to ₹1,850 for the target of ₹2,070/2,165

“Bharti Airtel is exhibiting early signs of a potential reversal, reflecting improving buying interest and a gradual shift in sentiment. The stock has consistently found support near 1850 — a level that has been respected multiple times in the past,” noted Bagadia

He pointed out that the repeated defense of the 1,850 zone highlights strong demand and price stability in that area. According to him, the stock is currently forming a bullish reversal candle around this support band, indicating fresh accumulation at lower levels.

From a broader technical perspective, Bagadia stated daily momentum indicators strengthening the positive outlook. He further highlighted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the 30 mark and showing signs of bullish divergence.

“The RSI is hovering near the 30 mark and is showing signs of a bullish divergence, suggesting the stock is in the oversold territory from where buying interest typically emerges,” said the expert.

This setup, he suggested, reflects early indications of a potential trend reversal and improving price momentum. Following a healthy consolidation phase, the stock appears poised to resume its upward trajectory.

Bagadia believes that if the structure holds, Bharti Airtel could open the path toward medium- to long-term targets of 2,070 and 2,165. He advised investors to consider initiating long positions near current levels, while adding on declines toward 1,850 for better risk-reward positioning.

On the downside, he flagged 1,740 as a crucial positional support, aligned with the 100-week simple moving average (SMA), which should be closely monitored for risk management.

“On the downside, 1740 — aligned with the 100-week SMA — should be treated as a crucial positional support to effectively manage risk,” added Bagadia.

Bagadia also emphasised that maintaining discipline around this support level would be essential to preserve capital in case broader market volatility resurfaces.

Overall, the technical configuration suggests a constructive outlook for Bharti Airtel, provided key support levels remain intact. With improving sentiment, oversold readings and bullish divergence signals emerging, the stock may be positioning itself for a renewed uptrend — making it a closely watched counter as markets navigate ongoing volatility.