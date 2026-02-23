Suzlon Energy share price hits 52-week low in trade today, down 41% from year high - Should you buy?

Stock to buy: Suzlon Energy share price hit its 52-week low of ₹43.85 on Monday, February 23 despite positive trends on Dalal Street.

The multibagger stock opened on a muted note at ₹44.47, then rose to its intra-day high of ₹44.97. However, from day's high, the scrip fell 2.5% to its intra-day low of ₹43.85, also its year-low.

On the other hand, the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading around 0.6% higher today after the twists in the US tariffs over the weekend.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy stock began its downward run in September, which later turned into a prolonged correction, resulting in it losing 41% of its value from the recent peak of ₹74.30 apiece, hit in May 2025.

Also Read | Trump Tariff Twists: Why India and Asian markets could be the biggest winners

It has been under pressure recently, down 20% in last 1 year. It also fell 20% in past 3 months and 3% in 1 month. However, it has given multibagger returns in the last 5 years, soaring 816%.

Suzlon Energy Q3 Results The company reported its December quarter results last month, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹445 crore, marking a 15% increase from ₹388 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, the wind energy major registered its highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 MW, compared with 447 MW in Q3FY25, which helped lift consolidated revenue to ₹4,228 crore.

Advertisement

In the year-ago period, the company had reported revenue of ₹2,969 crore. On the operating front, EBITDA rose sharply to ₹739 crore from ₹500 crore, reflecting a growth of 47%. Operating margins also expanded meaningfully, improving by 700 basis points to 17.5% during the quarter.

As of the end of the December quarter, the company’s order book stood at 6.4 GW. Within this, the S144 platform accounted for 5.69 GW, reinforcing its position as the company’s flagship product and a leading offering in the domestic market, according to regulatory disclosures.

Commenting on the performance, JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Our closing order book of 6.4 GW stands higher than the opening order book for the quarter, despite the highest-ever deliveries in 30 years. This reflects the demand for our solutions and the effectiveness of our execution. Our balanced EPC strategy—targeting around a 50% share of the EPC business by 2028—is progressing steadily, with the EPC share increasing from 20% to 27% this quarter.”

Advertisement

He added, “Our project development pipeline of over 25 GW is also complementing this strategy to augur growth for us. The success of this shift is enhancing revenue visibility, improving project control, and will continue to be a key growth driver for the group.”

Suzlon Energy: Should you buy? JM Financial maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹64. However, the brokerage flagged execution challenges, noting that over the past seven quarters, of the 3,175 MW delivered, only 778 MW of equipment has been commissioned. It also trimmed its delivery estimates, lowering FY27 projections from 3.1 GW to 3.0 GW and FY28 estimates from 3.5 GW to 3.2 GW.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on Suzlon Energy, but reduced its target price to ₹55 from ₹60 earlier.

Advertisement

Nuvama views Suzlon as a key beneficiary of the rising share of firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE), round-the-clock (RTC) and hybrid tenders, along with PSU-led projects. This, it said, is supported by the company’s strong exposure to the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, which accounts for 51% of the order book. The brokerage expects the domestic wind industry to stabilise at 8–10 GW over the next 2–3 years, as competition from solar-plus-BESS projects intensifies.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.