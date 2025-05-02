Stock to buy today: Anand Rathi predicts 27% upside in Bandhan Bank shares after better-than-expected Q4 results

Bandhan Bank’s strong Q4 profit failed to impress investors, as the stock declined nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, May 2.

Bandhan Bank shares opened at ₹168.05, compared to the previous close of ₹165.65, and rose nearly 5 per cent to an intraday high of ₹173.35 before erasing all gains and falling almost 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹161.10.

Around 1:50 PM, Bandhan Bank shares were trading 2.14 per cent lower at ₹162.10, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.51 per cent at 80,649.

Bandhan Bank Q4 results On April 30, Bandhan Bank reported a solid 483 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q4FY25 net profit to ₹318 crore, compared with ₹55 crore posted at the end of the same quarter last year.

However, its net revenue dropped 30 per cent YoY to ₹3,456 crore for the quarter under review.

While the profit jumped, the bank's net interest income (NII) declined 4 per cent YoY to ₹2,756 crore in Q4 FY25. The net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter was 6.7 per cent, down 96 bps YoY.

The operating profit for Q4FY25 came at ₹1,571 crore, down 14.5 per cent compared to ₹1,838 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bandhan Bank share price trend Bandhan Bank's share price has been under pressure over the last year, falling nearly 12 per cent. However, it has witnessed healthy traction in the last two months. On a monthly scale, the stock rose over 13 per cent in April after a 3.5 per cent gain in March.

The banking stock hit a 52-week low of ₹128.15 on February 18 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹222.30 on July 30 last year.

