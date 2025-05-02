Mint Market
Stock to buy today: Anand Rathi predicts 27% upside in Bandhan Bank shares after better-than-expected Q4 results

Bandhan Bank's Q4 profit surged 483% year-on-year to 318 crore. Net revenue dropped 30%, and net interest income declined 4%. Operating profit also decreased by 14.5% compared to the previous year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated2 May 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Bandhan Bank share price declined nearly 3 per cent intraday on May 2, despite strong Q4 results. Bandhan Bank's Q4FY25 profit surged 483% year-on-year to ₹318 crore. (Image: Pixabay)

Bandhan Bank’s strong Q4 profit failed to impress investors, as the stock declined nearly 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, May 2.

Bandhan Bank shares opened at 168.05, compared to the previous close of 165.65, and rose nearly 5 per cent to an intraday high of 173.35 before erasing all gains and falling almost 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of 161.10.

Around 1:50 PM, Bandhan Bank shares were trading 2.14 per cent lower at 162.10, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.51 per cent at 80,649.

Bandhan Bank Q4 results

On April 30, Bandhan Bank reported a solid 483 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q4FY25 net profit to 318 crore, compared with 55 crore posted at the end of the same quarter last year.

However, its net revenue dropped 30 per cent YoY to 3,456 crore for the quarter under review.

While the profit jumped, the bank's net interest income (NII) declined 4 per cent YoY to 2,756 crore in Q4 FY25. The net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter was 6.7 per cent, down 96 bps YoY.

The operating profit for Q4FY25 came at 1,571 crore, down 14.5 per cent compared to 1,838 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bandhan Bank share price trend

Bandhan Bank's share price has been under pressure over the last year, falling nearly 12 per cent. However, it has witnessed healthy traction in the last two months. On a monthly scale, the stock rose over 13 per cent in April after a 3.5 per cent gain in March.

The banking stock hit a 52-week low of 128.15 on February 18 this year after hitting a 52-week high of 222.30 on July 30 last year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 
First Published:2 May 2025, 02:07 PM IST
