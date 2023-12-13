Stock to buy today: Profitmart sees 35% upside in Anmol India shares despite 115% rally in YTD
Anmol India shares: Brokerage belives that the multibagger stock may go up to ₹87 in long term
Stock to buy today: Anmol India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In YTD time, this Coal & Metallurgical Coke Supplier and Importer company's stock has risen from around ₹30 to ₹64.25 apiece levels on BSE. delivering near 115% return to its shareholders in this time. However, it seems that Profitmart Securities is expecting more upside in this commodity stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started