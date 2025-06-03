Stock to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 3 June 2025

Stock to buy under ₹100: After opening lower in the early morning session, the Indian stock market showed resilience and steadily recovered on Monday. The Nifty 50 index successfully defended the previous swing low of 24 462 established on 22 May 2025 and closed with a marginal loss 24,716. The BSE Sensex went off 77 points and closed at 81,373. The Bank Nifty index added 153 points and ended at 55,903.

Broader market indices continued their outperformance trajectory, with the Small Cap index surging over 1%, while Nifty Bank reclaimed the psychologically significant 55900 level. The mid and small-cap segments reinforced their relative strength, advancing 0.62% and 1.19%, respectively, demonstrating sustained investor appetite for these market segments.

Stock market today On the Indian stock market's outlook today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The Indian market is expected to continue its consolidation amid weak global cues, although downside may be limited due to strong domestic macros and a potential boost from the anticipated RBI rate cut."

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "The Nifty 50 index, after witnessing a huge gap down opening in the morning session, recovered significantly as the day progressed and closed on a flat note with overall bias sustained and as mentioned earlier, a decisive breach above the 25,000 zone shall confirm a breakout with upside targets of 25,500 and 26,300 levels achievable in the coming days. At the same time, on the downside, the 24,500 zone is positioned as the important and strong support level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact."

"The Bank Nifty index, after a long period of the rangebound session, has indicated a breakout closing wise above the tough resistance hurdle of 55,800 zones to strengthen the trend and can anticipate a further rise in the coming days and can trigger fresh upside targets of 57,700 and 60,300. As mentioned earlier, the near-term support shall be maintained near the 54,500 zone, which needs to be sustained as of now," said Shiju Kuthupalakkal.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher; Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshil Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six intraday stocks for today: Indian Overseas Bank, OLA Electric, Yes Bank, TTML, PSB, and Sigachi Industries.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today 1] Indian Overseas Bank: Buy at ₹42, Target ₹50, Stop Loss ₹38.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 2] OLA Electric: Buy at ₹52.70 to ₹53.70, Targets ₹55, ₹56.50, ₹58;

3] Yes Bank: Buy at ₹22.80 to ₹23.30, Targets ₹23.90, ₹24.50, ₹26, Stop Loss ₹21.80; and

4] TTML: Buy at ₹72 to ₹73.50, Targets ₹75.50, ₹78, ₹80, Stop Loss ₹70.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 5] PSB or Punjab & Sind Bank: Buy at ₹32.90, Target ₹37.50, Stop Loss ₹35.50.

Anshul Jain's stock of the day 6] Sigachi Industries: Buy at ₹53.50, Target ₹60, Stop Loss ₹50.