Stock to buy: Zydus Wellness share price rallies 15% in 3 days; Anand Rathi sees more upside. Details here

Zydus Wellness share price rose almost 4 per cent in intraday trade to hit its 52-week high of ₹2,336.90 on the NSE on Wednesday, September 3. The stock has gained over 15 per cent in three sessions after it announced on Friday, August 29, that its wholly owned subsidiary Alidac UK Limited acquired the UK-based firm Comfort Click Limited.

"This is to inform that the board of directors of Alidac UK Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Wellness, has approved entering into share purchase agreement with the sellers for the purchase of 100 per cent outstanding ordinary shares of Class A and Class B, 71.43 per cent of non-controlling ordinary shares of Class C and 66.67 per cent of non-controlling ordinary shares of Class D of Comfort Click Limited, UK," said the company on August 29.

The transaction was concluded on August 29, 2025.

Pursuant to the acquisition, Comfort Click Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alidac and a step-down subsidiary of Zydus Wellness.

According to the Zydus Wellness exchange filing, Comfort Click Limited is one of the fastest-growing digital consumer healthcare platforms in the VMS (vitamins, minerals, and supplements) segment. It has a strong and diversified portfolio across adult, kids and pet segments.

Zydus Wellness share price trend The pharma stock has seen a decent gain of about 17 per cent this year so far, while over the last year, it has clocked a muted gain of 3 per cent.

It hit a 52-week low of ₹1,493.20 on March 4 this year but has seen a remarkable recovery since then. On a monthly scale, Zydus Wellness shares remained in the green from March to July this year. They slipped by half a per cent in August but again resumed their upward trend in September.