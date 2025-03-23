Stock to watch: 650% rally in two years! Multibagger stock will be in focus on Monday. Here’s why

Multibagger stock: Rathi Steel and Power share price will remain in focus on Monday's trading session after the company announced that its promoter PCR Holdings, formerly known as Archit Securities, has acquired additional stake in the company.

According to the exchange filing, PCR Holdings has increased its shareholdings by 0.21 per cent by purchasing 45,000 equity shares worth ₹85,06,30,030 in the open market.

“With respect to the acquisition of 45,000 Equity Shares of Rathi Steel and Power Limited(“Company”) by PCR Holdings Pvt. Ltd (Formerly Archit Securities Pvt. Ltd.), member of Promoter Group of the Company, dated March 21, 2025, resulting in increase in its shareholding by 0.21% of its total shareholding in the Company,” the company said in the filing dated March 22.

As of December 2024, the ownership structure of the listed company reflects strong promoter confidence, with promoters holding a 40.32% stake. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) own 8.94 per cent, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) hold 2.53 per cent. The remaining 48.22 per cent is held by the general public. The stock has delivered multibagger returns of over 700 per cent in the past five years, underscoring its impressive market performance and strong investor confidence.

The shares of Rathi Steel and Power were up 3.59 per cent on Friday, to close at ₹30.55 on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock has gained nearly 6 per cent in past five trading sessions.

In long-term, the stock has given multibagger returns to its investors by surging as much as 663.75 per cent in last five years. Meanwhile, the shares have fallen over 44.55 per cent in one year.

Rathi Steel and Power Q3 results highlights Rathi Steel and Power Ltd (RSPL) reported a significant increase in net profit, reaching ₹6.94 crore in the September quarter, driven by lower expenses.

In comparison, the company had recorded a net profit of ₹1.79 crore during the same period in 2023-24, as per its exchange filing.

Despite the profit surge, total income declined to ₹121.84 crore from ₹148.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, total expenses dropped to ₹119.61 crore from ₹147.15 crore in the previous year's second quarter.

RSPL operates a 2 lakh-tonne steel plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Rathi Steel and Power Limited (RSPL) recently reported its financial performance for the third quarter of FY25, showing a 3.2% rise in net sales to ₹104.43 crore compared to the previous year. However, net profit dropped by 32% to ₹0.79 crore in Q3FY25. From April to December 2024, total net sales stood at ₹353.59 crore, marking a 6% decline from the 9MFY24 period. Despite the revenue drop, net profit surged by 199% to ₹10.16 crore, reflecting the company's strong focus on cost efficiency.

