AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod for universal bank license. Details here

AU Small Finance Bank shares will be in focus when the Indian stock market opens for trade on Friday. The Small Finance Bank (SFB) has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for transition from an SFB to a universal bank. This RBI nod came after the SFB's letter dated 3 September 2024, requesting a universal bank license from the Indian Central Bank. The in-principle approval from the RBI in this regard came on 7 August 2025. With this approval, AU Small Finance Bank becomes the first SFB to receive an in-principle approval to become a Universal Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank: Universal bank license The RBI gave its approval to the AU Small Finance Bank for universal bank license on Thursday, saying, "It may be recalled that the Guidelines for licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector dated November 27, 2014 had provided a transition path for SFBs to convert into Universal Banks subject to the SFB’s fulfilling minimum paid-up capital/net worth requirement as applicable to Universal Banks, satisfactory track record of performance as an SFB for a minimum period of five years and RBI’s due diligence exercise. Further, to bring better clarity, the eligibility criteria for an SFB to transition into a Universal bank were detailed in the Circular issued on April 26, 2024, on “Voluntary transition of Small Finance Banks to Universal Banks."

AU Small Finance Bank informed about the RBI's nod for a universal bank license on Thursday in an exchange filing, saying, "We are pleased to inform that AU Small Finance Bank (“AU” / “Bank”) has received an in-principle approval from RBI for transition from a Small Finance Bank to Universal Bank today, August 7, 2025."

Speaking on the universal bank license being approved by the RBI, Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank, said, "We have made history by receiving in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank. This milestone is a reaffirmation of our purpose, perseverance, and passion. We are deeply grateful to the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India for nurturing an ecosystem where institutions like AU can grow with integrity. This achievement is a tribute to every stakeholder who has stood by us - our customers, whose trust has shaped us; our employees, whose energy powers us; our investors and partners, who believed in our model; and our Board of Directors, whose guidance has been instrumental in our journey."

With this RBI's in-principle approval, AU becomes the first SFB to receive an in-principle approval to become a Universal Bank, a milestone shaped by purpose, perseverance and discipline. This regulatory approval strongly validates AU’s robust business model, sound governance, and enduring commitment to financial inclusion. More importantly, it affirms AU’s evolution into a complete bank, offering a full spectrum of banking products and services that today’s customers expect, spanning retail, business, and digital solutions.