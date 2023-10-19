Stock to Watch: Dabur shares dip on cancer allegations in US, GST tax evasion notice
Dabur India subsidiaries Namaste Laboratories LLC, Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc and Dabur International Ltd are facing litigations in the US court
Stock in focus: Shares of Dabur India Ltd are under perssure as the company has received intimation from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence of tax ascertained as being payable by the company. Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the tax intimation, Dabur India said that it is reviewing the intimation and evaluating the next steps in this matter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started