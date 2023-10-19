comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 10:35:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125 -1.65%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 394.3 -3.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.9 -0.48%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,457.05 2.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204 -1.21%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock to Watch: Dabur shares dip on cancer allegations in US, GST tax evasion notice
Back Back

Stock to Watch: Dabur shares dip on cancer allegations in US, GST tax evasion notice

 Asit Manohar

Dabur India subsidiaries Namaste Laboratories LLC, Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc and Dabur International Ltd are facing litigations in the US court

Stock in focus: US litigations allege Dabur India about cancer spread by its drugs.Premium
Stock in focus: US litigations allege Dabur India about cancer spread by its drugs.

Stock in focus: Shares of Dabur India Ltd are under perssure as the company has received intimation from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence of tax ascertained as being payable by the company. Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the tax intimation, Dabur India said that it is reviewing the intimation and evaluating the next steps in this matter. 

The company also informed about the US litigation(s) pending against its subsidiary companies — Namaste Laboratories LLC, Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc and Dabur International Ltd. The company is facing allgations of cancer spread from its drugs. However, the company claimed that litigations are in ‘pleading stage’ and it would keep Indian bourses posted if there is any further development in this regard.

Dabur shares under pressure

Dabur shares witnessed selling pressure during morning deals on Thursday. Dabur share price today opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of 520.50 apiece on NSE, logging near 2 per cent dip against its Wednesday close of 534 per share levels.

Clarification on US litigations

Issueing clarification about the US litigations, Dabur India said, "Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 read with sub-para 8 of Para B of Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), as amended, we hereby submit the disclosure regarding litigation(s) pending in the United States of America, against Namaste Laboratories LLC (“Namaste"), Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc. (“Dermoviva") and Dabur International Ltd. (“DINTL"), all of which are subsidiaries of Dabur India Limited."

"Currently, the cases are in the pleadings and early discovery phases of litigation. There are various motions pending as well. Since we are in the initial stage of litigation, any final quantum of claim amount is neither probable nor estimable. However, the Company is disclosing the details of aforesaid pending litigations, since the cumulative value of impact on account of legal defence cost is expected to breach the materiality threshold under the Listing Regulations," Dabur India said.

GST intelligence notice

Dabur India also informed Indian stock market bourses about the intimation by GST intelloigance citing, "Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 read with sub-para 20 of Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), as amended, we hereby submit the disclosure regarding Intimation of tax ascertained as being payable by the Company under Section 74(5) of CGST Act, 2017 received from Directorate General of Good and Services Tax Intelligence. The Company is reviewing the intimation and evaluating the next steps in this matter."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App