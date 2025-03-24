Stock to watch: Ethanol blending stock in focus after 1,150% rise in last five years. Here’s why

Stock to watch: Small cap stock, BCL Industries' promoter Kushal Mittal disclosed that he has raised his stakeholding in the ethanol blending company, according to an exchange filing on Monday, March 24.

According to the BSE data, Mittal purchased 1,89,499 or 1.89 lakh equity shares on March 20, 75,000 equity shares on March 21, and 1,10,000 or 1.10 lakh equity shares on March 24.

“I, Kushal Mittal, one of the promoters of BCL Industries Limited, would like to submit that I have purchased the shares of the company,” said Mittal in the letter attached to the exchange filing.

Kushal Mittal's total increase in stakeholding amounts to 3,74,499 or 3.74 lakh equity shares, representing 0.13 per cent of the total share capital of the firm.

Mittal's total shareholding stands at 16.49 per cent compared to 16.36 per cent before the stake acquisition.

On February 19, 2025, the company's shares jumped more than 7 per cent to ₹37.35 after securing an order worth ₹134.87 crore for ethanol supply to the Indian oil marketing companies.

BCL Industries Share Price BCL Industries shares closed 0.74 per cent lower at ₹39.03 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹39.32 at the previous market close. The promoter's announcement of raising the stake was disclosed in the afternoon session of the Indian stock market.

BCL Industries shares have given stock market investors 1,150 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 32.41 per cent lower in the last one-year period.

The shares have given 220 per cent returns on the NSE in the last four years.

The stock has gained 5.75 per cent in the last five market sessions. The ethanol blending stock hit their 52-week high level at ₹68.83 on September 18, 2024, while the 52-week low was at ₹34.50 on February 18, 2025, according to the BSE data.

BCL Industries' market capitalisation was at ₹1,152.02 crore as of the market close on Monday, March 24.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.