Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, JSW Energy, IOC, LIC

Motherson Sumi Wiring: Leading solutions provider to OEMs, Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSWIL) is considering the issuance of bonus shares to its existing shareholders. The company's board of directors will meet today to consider the bonus issue proposal. In its regulatory filing, MSWIL said, "we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, inter-alia, to consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company."

