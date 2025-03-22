Shares of IndusInd Bank have tumbled 33 per cent in March and 29 per cent year-to-date (YTD). IndusInd is India's fifth-largest private lender. On March 10, it disclosed that its derivatives portfolio was overvalued by around 2.35 per cent - after non-compliant internal trades. It noted discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, which could result in a one-time loss of ₹2,000 crore in the March quarter.