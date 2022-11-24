Stock to Watch: Keystone Realtors, Adani Transmission, Indigo, HFCL, SBI

Keystone Realtors: The shares of Keystone Realtors are expected to make their market debut on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday. Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', saw its initial public offering (IPO) receive 2 times subscriptions on the last day of the offer that was open from Monday, November 14, 2022, to Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The company had a fresh issue of up to ₹560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹75 crore. The price range for the initial share sale was fixed at ₹514-541 a share.