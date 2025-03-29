Mint Market

Stock to watch: LIC-owned small-cap NBFC stock redeems NCD worth ₹12 crore

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated29 Mar 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Stock to watch: LIC-owned small-cap NBFC stock

Stock to watch: LIC (Life Insurance Corporation)-owned small-cap NBFC (Non Banking Financial Services) stock Paisalo Digital Limited redeems NCD worth 12 crore

Paisalo Digital Limited Intimated to the exchanges on Friday 28 March 2025 about the part redemption of 1200 9.95% Listed, Secured Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Paisalo Digital-Details on NCDs redemption

Paisalo Digital Ltd in its release informed that pursuant to issue terms 9.95% Listed, Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (Series- PDL122023L2, ISIN: INE420C0707) having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each (NCDs), Paisalo Digital has partly redeemed 1200 Non Convertible NCDs on its maturity date falling on March 28, 2025.

Further, Paisalo Digital Ltd added that the remaining 600 NCDs under the said ISIN will be matured on June 28, 2025.

Paisalo Digital- Other Developments

Raisalo Digital which is a small-cap stock under 100, on Tuesday, March 25, also had announced that its foreign currency bonds have got listed at the Mauritius-based exchange. In a stock exchange filing , the non-banking financial corporation (NBFC), which is owned by the biggest state-run insurer in India, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), made the statement that -

"This is to inform that $48 Million 7.5 per cent Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) due 2029 of the company (ISIN-XS2952463086) has been listed on the AFRINEX Securities List “ASL” of AFRINEX Limited w.e.f. March 24, 2025," said Paisalo Digital in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Paisalo Digital Share price movement

Paisalo Digital share price at the end of trading session on Friday 28 March , closed at 34.03. The Paisalo Digital share price that had dipped to 52 week of 1 year low of 31.85 in early March 2025 after seeing significant correction from 52 week high of 86.82 seeing in October 2024, however is rebounding well.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:29 Mar 2025, 02:54 PM IST
