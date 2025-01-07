Larsen & Toubro announced that it has secured large orders in India and Saudi Arabia, among other Middle Eastern countries, on Tuesday, January 7. Shares jumped from an intraday low after the company announced the development on BSE today.

The Power transmission and distribution arm of the multinational constructions major, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), has announced the winning of new orders in India and Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and Dubai, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, January 7.

"The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won new orders in India and the Middle East.

L&T Share Price Larsen & Toubro Ltd. shares are trading over 1.18 per cent on Tuesday's market at ₹3,645.45 as of 3:11 p.m., compared to the previous market close of ₹3,603.05. The company currently has a market capitalization of over ₹5 lakh crore, according to BSE data.

The company's share price jumped from the intraday low of ₹3,595.05 after L&T announced the winning of the power transmission and distribution orders in India and Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro shares hit their 52-week high on December 12, 2024, at ₹3,963, and the stock's 52-week low was ₹3,175.50 on June 5, 2024.

L&T New Order Details The orders are classified under the "Large" category which means that the value of the orders will be in the range of ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 crore.

According to the exchange filing, the company has won an order to implement an Advanced Distribution Management System in the state of West Bengal. This technology makes power distribution more efficient through real-time monitoring and control of medium and low-voltage networks.

On the overseas front, L&T has bagged a 380kV substation order in Saudi Arabia, which is aimed at facilitating the evacuation of solar power generation.

Another major project in the Middle East will be in Kuwait, where the company has secured a 400kV substation order. Apart from Saudi and Kuwait, the construction major has also secured an order from Dubai, which involves setting up EHV substations of 400/132kV, according to the statement.