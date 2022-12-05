Stock to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, NDTV, ONGC, SJVN

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC has begun the hunt for investors to raise capital for its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd. According to a report by PTI news agency, a source said NTPC Green Energy might get an investor by March 2023. "NTPC is in the process of roping in a strategic investor for its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd. The company wants to raise ₹2,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore through this transaction, which is likely to be completed during this fiscal year or by March 2023," the agency wrote citing a source.