Stock to Watch: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, NDTV, ONGC, SJVN

NSE continues to keep Delta Corp, Punjab National Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Monday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group has increased the borrowing limit of its airport arm — Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) — from ₹14,000 crore to ₹16,500 crore to fund the expansion of its eight airports across the country, according to a report. AAHL's total borrowings stood at ₹8,319.89 crore as on March 31 this year, according to its annual financial statement. At least 90 per cent of these borrowings have been taken from other Adani Group companies
State Bank of India: State Bank of India on Friday raised ₹10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.51 per cent. The tenor for the bond is set at 10 years. It is the largest single-infra bond sale by any domestic lender. The proceeds of the bond will be utilized to enhance long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment.
NDTV: Adani Group's open offer witnessed a subscription of nearly 32% of the media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) shares by the end of December 2. The open offer which began on November 22 is set to close today. Vishvapradhan Commercial along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises launched the open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV. The floor price for the offer is set at ₹294 per equity share.
Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India's challenge to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal may fall slightly short, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava. He, however, said, the company is still counting on an outside chance to meet the challenge through the execution of its pending orders that stand at around 3.75 lakh units. Earlier in August this year, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava, in his address to shareholders had stated that the company will challenge to produce 20 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal with semiconductor availability improving.
ONGC: The Kirit Parikh Committee, which recommended a floor and ceiling price for natural gas produced from legacy fields of state-owned producers to moderate input price for CNG and fertilizer, has favoured paying ONGC and OIL a premium of 20% over such price for any new gas production they add from old fields. This rate would, however, be subject to a ceiling or cap price of USD 6.5 per million British thermal units, until full deregulation of prices is implemented in 2027.
SJVN: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Saturday said that its arm SJVN Green Energy has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth ₹1,200 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. "Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited has bagged 200 MW solar power project on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) through e-RA (Reverse Auction) conducted on December 2, 2022," a BSE filing said.
NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC has begun the hunt for investors to raise capital for its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd. According to a report by PTI news agency, a source said NTPC Green Energy might get an investor by March 2023. "NTPC is in the process of roping in a strategic investor for its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd. The company wants to raise ₹2,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore through this transaction, which is likely to be completed during this fiscal year or by March 2023," the agency wrote citing a source.
GMR Airports Infrastructure: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) plans to raise ₹1,250 crore through non-convertible debentures to be used for prepaying the USD bonds maturing in April 2024 or February 2026, said rating agency India Ratings & Research, as quoted by PTI. The rating agency stated that the USD bonds have bullet maturities in April 2024, February 2026, and October 2027. As on September 20 this year, GHIAL had a debt of ₹7,050 which consisted of bonds of USD 950 million.
Zydus Lifesciences: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted Zydus Lifesciences Limited final permission on December 1st, to market Topiramate extended-release capsules. The company said while making this announcement that the Topiramate Extended-Release capsule is indicated to prevent and control seizures in people with epilepsy. It may also be used to prevent migraine headaches. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.
SpiceJet: Commercial aviator SpiceJet is expecting to see improvement in operations and restructuring benefits in the current quarter of FY 2022-23, reported news agency PTI. The budget carrier – looking to raise $200 million – witnessed its net loss widened to ₹789 crore in the June quarter. The firm cited high fuel prices and rupee depreciation as reasons for the loss.
