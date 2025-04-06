Stock to watch: Nykaa shares to be in focus on Monday after THIS Q4 business update

Nykaa Q4 Update: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, otherwise popularly known as the e-commerce brand Nykaa's shares, will remain in focus tomorrow, Monday, April 7, after the company announced that its consolidated net revenues for the January to March quarter will be in the ‘low to mid twenty’ levels compared year-on-year (YoY), according to the filing data.

Highlighting the company's similar growth rate on the revenue growth front, Nykaa said that the growth is estimated to be in the mid-20s level for the last quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

“Nykaa witnessed a continued growth momentum in Q4 FY2025 with Consolidated Net Revenue growth expected to be in low to mid twenties YoY. With this, Nykaa’s full financial year FY2025 revenue growth is estimated to be at similar levels in mid‐twenties, indicating consistent growth across all quarters of FY2025,” said Nykaa in a BSE filing on Sunday.

Nykaa's Q4 business update As we steer close to the Q4 results for the financial year 2024-25, the e-commerce brand Nykaa announced that the company's merchandise value growth for the “Beauty” segment is expected to stay ahead of industry standards at a low 30s level growth rate.

Nykaa's investments in customer acquisition have led to the growth in order volumes, along with its strong retail performance with a network of 19 stores, which were rolled out in the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal.

“The Net Revenue growth is expected to be lower due to muted performance of Nykaa Fashion owned brands and lower content related activity in Q4 FY2025, which typically peaks in the third quarter,” said the company in the BSE filing.

Nykaa Share Price FSN E-Commerce Ventures, popularly known as Nykaa, shares closed 1.37 per cent lower at ₹176.85 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹179.30 at the previous market close. Nykaa's Q4 business update was announced on Sunday, April 6.

Nykaa shares were listed on the Indian stock market in 2021; since then, the shares have lost 54.84 per cent and 1 per cent in the last one-year period. However, the e-commerce stock has gained 7.79 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

In the last one-month period Nykaa shares have given stock market investors more than 5 per cent returns on their investment. The company's market capitalisation stands at ₹50,565.88 crore, according to the BSE data as of Friday, April 4.

FSN E-Commerce shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹229.90 on August 23, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹149.65 on June 4, 2024, as per the stock exchange data.