Stock to watch on Monday: NBFC stock under ₹50 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Stock to watch on Monday: Shares of Paisalo Digital are expected to stay in focus on Monday, 1 December 2025, as the promoter shareholding rose following a series of open-market acquisitions.

Advertisement

The NBFC stock informed the exchanges on November 28 that the promoter group has increased its shareholding from approximately 26% in FY19 to around 37% in FY25, and further to 41.75% in the current fiscal year.

“This sustained increase in ownership underscores the promoter group’s continued belief in Paisalo’s business model, governance, and execution capabilities, supporting the company’s mission of driving responsible, tech-enabled credit delivery to MSMEs, micro-enterprises, and underserved borrowers across Bharat,” Paisalo Digital said.

Paisalo Digital share price Paisalo Digital shares closed 1.82% higher at ₹37.49 after Friday's market session. The NBFC's share price opened at ₹36.82 per share on the BSE on Friday.

Paisalo Digital's share price continued its upward trend, climbing 3% during intraday trading on Wednesday. The stock, owned by SBI Life, opened at ₹34.40 and increased by 3% to reach a high of ₹35.43 during the session.

Advertisement

According to the company, Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital, purchased nearly 54 lakh shares of the firm through open market transactions over the past week. Following the purchase, Equilibrated Venture's total shareholding increased to 20.53% from 19.94% in the September quarter.

Also Read | NBFC penny stock hits upper circuit for sixth straight session

On November 21, the company announced that its operations and finance committee had approved the issuance of a new batch of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company plans to issue up to 7,500 unsecured NCDs totalling ₹75 crore. This includes a base issue of ₹25 crore and a green-shoe option of ₹50 crore, which enables the company to accept oversubscriptions.

About Paisalo Digital Paisalo Digital Limited offers loans to the financially excluded at the bottom of India's economic pyramid. The company has a broad geographic presence, with a network of 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and UTs in India.

Advertisement

The company aims to simplify small-ticket income generation loans by establishing itself as a trusted, high-tech, high-touch financial partner for the people of India, Paisalo Digital said.

This integration of High Tech: High Touch, a customer-centric approach, and data analytics allows Paisalo to offer tailored, scalable solutions while reducing risks and maintaining the highest standards of governance and regulatory compliance.