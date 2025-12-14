Stocks to watch: Paytm, Godawari Power to BEL — Here are 10 stocks to be in focus on Monday. Do you own?

Stock market news: The Indian benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session last week on Friday, 12 December 2025, amid positive global cues and sentiment following the US Federal Reserve rate cut last week. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.57% higher at 26,046.95 points, compared to 25,898.55 points at the previous market close.

While the BSE Sensex index also closed 0.53% higher at 85,267.66 points, compared to 84,818.13 points at the previous market close, according to exchange data.

From Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, Wipro, to KEC International and Bharat Electronics (BEL) — Here is a list of 10 stocks which will be in focus of the market investors on Monday, 15 December 2025.

Stocks to watch on Monday 1. One 97 Communications (PAYTM): Paytm's board announced that the company has completed an additional investment of ₹2,250 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary via a rights issue of equity shares.

“We hereby inform you that the company has on 12 December 2025, completed the additional investment of ₹2,250 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Ltd, through subscription to its rights issue of equity shares,” the company informed the stock exchange on Friday.

Paytm shares closed 2% higher at ₹1,305.85 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,280.25 at the previous market close, as per BSE data. The company's shares have gained 30% over the last one-year period, and are trading 32.87% higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

2. Wipro Ltd (WIPRO): On Friday, Wipro announced that the company has expanded its partnership with US-based tech giant Alphabet's Google Cloud to boost its productivity and digital transformation with Gemini.

Wipro shares closed 0.58% higher at ₹260.55 after last week's final trading session, compared to ₹259.05 at the previous market close, as per BSE data. The IT firm's stock has lost more than 15% in the last one-year period, and is trading 13.25% lower on a YTD basis in 2025.

3. Aurobindo Pharma (AUROPHARMA): Aurobindo Pharma informed the stock exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected a unit of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Telangana on 12 December 2025. The authority has also issued a notice that the company will respond to within the stipulated timelines.

Aurobindo Pharma shares closed 1.81% higher at ₹1,193.70 after Friday's session, compared to ₹1,172.50 at the previous market close, BSE data shows. The company's stock has lost 3.98% in the last one-year period, and is trading 11.69% lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

4. Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL): Godawari Power and Ispat's board has announced a ₹1,625 crore investment to upscale the company's battery energy storage manufacturing project. The filing showed that the project will be completed in two parts.

“We would like to inform you that the company has decided to increase the capacity of said project from 10 GWh to 40 GWh at an investment of ₹1,625 crores (increase from ₹700 Crores), in two phases,” the firm informed the stock exchanges on Friday.

Godawari Power shares closed 2.16% higher at ₹238.45 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹233.40 at the previous close, according to BSE data. The company's shares have given investors 2.36% returns in the last one-year period, and are trading 11.94% higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

5. KEC International Ltd (KEC): KEC International received orders amounting to ₹1,150 crore to build transmission and distribution lines, an AIS substation, and additional civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant.

“KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of ₹1,150 crores in the T&D and Civil businesses in India,” the company said.

KEC International shares closed 1.11% higher at ₹691.60 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹684 at the previous market session, as per BSE data. The company's shares have lost 41.40% in the last one-year period, and are trading 42.16% lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

6. NLC India (NLCINDIA): NLC India on Sunday received a letter of acceptance from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd (NCRTC) to set up a 110 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV power project in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, the company also signed a joint venture agreement with PTC India to develop a green energy capacity of up to 2,000 megawatts project in phases.

NLC India shares closed 3.24% higher at ₹243.70 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹236.05 at the previous stock market session, BSE data shows. The company shares have dropped 5.83% over the last one-year period, and are trading 0.65% higher on a YTD basis in 2025.

7. A-1 Ltd (A1L): A-1 Ltd, on Friday, announced that the company will supply 10,000 metric tonnes of concentrated nitric acid between Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC) and Solar Industries India. The filing data showed that the contract is set to be executed between November 2025 to March 2026.

A-1 shares closed 5% higher at ₹1,864.05 after Friday's market session, compared to ₹1,775.30 at the previous market session, BSE data shows. The company's shares have jumped more than 380% in the last one-year period, and are trading 363.18% higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

8. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): BEL on Friday received orders worth ₹776 crore since the company's last disclosure on 14 November 2025.

“Major orders received include indigenous Counter Unmanned Aerial System (SAKSHAM), Software Defined Radios, Anti Drone Systems, communication equipment, medical electronics, gun control systems, weapon control systems, security software, avionics, masts, components, upgrades, spares, services, etc,” the company said.

BEL shares closed 0.40% higher at ₹389.40 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹387.85 at the previous market close, according to BSE data. The company's stock has gained 23% in the last one-year period, and are trading 32.41% higher on a YTD basis in 2025.

9. SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SMSPHARMA): SMS Pharma disclosed that the US FDA also inspected the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient(API) manufacturing facility located at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The company said that the US FDA's inspection observed something procedural in nature, which does not relate to data integrity, and the firm plans to provide a response to the US FDA within the stipulated time period.

SMS Pharmaceuticals shares closed 0.16% lower at ₹320.75 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹321.25 at the previous market close. The company's shares have gained 29.51% in the last one-year period, and are trading 24.73% higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

10. ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAFSFB): The ESAF Small Finance Bank on Friday announced that the board of directors have approved the sale of non-performing assets (NPA) worth ₹1,700 crore to Asset Reconstruction Company.

“Bank carries an overall provision of 94 % on the above pool,” the bank said in its BSE filing.

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares closed 0.55% higher at ₹25.70 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹25.56 at the previous market close, according to BSE data. The shares have lost 35.92% in the last one-year period, and are trading 40.15% lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

