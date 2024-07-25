Stock to watch: PC Jeweller shares hit upper circuit on all sessions post-budget. Is this a stock to buy today?

  • PC Jeweller shares have been hitting upper circuit since Monday this week

Asit Manohar
Updated25 Jul 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock to watch: Experts believe the rally in PC Jeweller shares may continue, and the jewellery stock may touch <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 soon.
Stock to watch: Experts believe the rally in PC Jeweller shares may continue, and the jewellery stock may touch ₹100 soon.(Photo: Pixabay)

Stock to watch: PC Jeweller shares have been on an uptrend after ushering in July 2024. In one month, the jewellery stock has delivered a 55 percent return to its positional shareholders. However, PC Jeweller share price still possesses some upside potential. PC Jeweller shares have been hitting the upper circuit for the last four sessions, which means the stock has touched the upper circuit on all sessions post-budget 2024.

According to stock market experts, the Government of India (GoI) has announced a 9 percent reduction in the customs duty on gold and silver. This move is expected to reduce the input costs of jewellery brands, including PC Jeweller. They also said that the budget 2024 proposal is expected to boost the export business of jewellery companies. They advised PC Jeweller shareholders to hold the scrip as it may touch the 100 mark in the near term.

Triggers for PC Jeweller shares

Speaking on the reason for the rise in PC Jeweller share price, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “The recent reduction in customs duty on gold and silver from 15% to 6% is a significant policy move and is likely to be viewed very positively as it is aimed at boosting the export of jewellery and fostering growth in the precious metals sector. BCD (Basic Customs Duty) is reduced from 10% to 5%, and AIDC (Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess) is reduced from 5% to 1%.”

On how it would impact jewellery stocks, Sugandha said, “As a long-term impact, the duty cut is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Indian jewellery in the global market, making it more attractive to international buyers. The policy will likely stimulate a significant increase in jewellery exports by lowering costs, contributing to a positive trade balance. The jewellery sector might see an expansion in market size, driven by export growth and heightened domestic consumption. As for the economic implication, the government might experience a short-term reduction in customs revenue due to the lower duty rates. However, increased export volumes and higher overall consumption could offset this loss through greater economic activity and higher tax revenues from other areas. The growth in the jewellery sector could lead to job creation, benefiting artisans, artisans, and other stakeholders in the supply chain. It would also attract more investment into the jewellery and precious metals sector, fostering technological advancements.”

PC Jeweller share price target

Expecting more upside in PC Jeweller shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "Those with PC Jeweller shares in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip by upgrading their stop loss at 70. The jewellery stock may soon touch the 100 mark if it manages to sustain above 70."

On the suggestion to fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Fresh investors can also buy PC Jeweller shares, maintaining a buy-on-dips strategy until they sustain above 70 apiece. However, fresh investors must maintain a stop loss at 70 while taking a fresh position in the jewellery stock."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 02:20 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock to watch: PC Jeweller shares hit upper circuit on all sessions post-budget. Is this a stock to buy today?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

299.40
02:20 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.75 (-0.25%)

Indian Oil Corporation

175.00
02:20 PM | 25 JUL 2024
6.25 (3.7%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

324.20
02:20 PM | 25 JUL 2024
9.2 (2.92%)

NTPC

392.00
02:20 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.55 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godfrey Phillips India

4,555.55
02:09 PM | 25 JUL 2024
374.05 (8.95%)

Jyothy Labs

548.00
02:10 PM | 25 JUL 2024
40.05 (7.88%)

Oil India

577.20
02:10 PM | 25 JUL 2024
34.25 (6.31%)

Tata Motors DVR

744.85
02:10 PM | 25 JUL 2024
43.35 (6.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    Calculate Tax
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue