Jewellery stock to watch on Monday; here's why

Stock to watch: PC Jewellers share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company announced allotment of shares on conversion of fully convertible warrants and consequential changes in the paid-up equity share capital.

The jewellery stock ended the Friday's trading session in red, closed 1.48% lower at ₹8 apiece on NSE.

PC Jeweller share allotment details In an exchange filing on March 28, PC Jeweller said that the board has approved the allotment of 20,09,70,560 equity shares following the conversion of fully convertible warrants. The conversion included 2,00,97,056 warrants held by the promoter group and public shareholders, resulting in total fund mobilisation of ₹84.70 crore.

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The conversion was carried out upon receipt of the remaining subscription amount, totalling ₹84,70,90,910.40. The exercise price per warrant was set at ₹42.15, which represents 75% of the total issue price, in line with the terms outlined in earlier announcements.

“We would like to further inform that the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed by Circulation on March 28, 2026 has allotted 20,09,70,560 (Twenty Crore Nine Lakh Seventy Thousand Five Hundred Sixty) equity shares having face value of ₹ 1/- (Rupee One Only) each, on conversion of 2,00,97,056 (Two Crore Ninety Seven Thousand Fifty Six) Warrants, to four Allottees belonging to ‘Promoter Group’ and ‘Non-Promoter, Public Category’, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up value per share and premium per share post sub-division / split of face value of equity shares of the Company from 1 equity share of ₹ 10/- each to 10 equity shares of ₹ 1/- each w.e.f. December 16, 2024, upon receipt of the balance amount aggregating to ₹ 84,70,90,910.40 (Rupees Eighty Four Crore Seventy Lakh Ninety Thousand Nine Hundred Ten and Paise Forty Only) at the rate of ₹ 42.15 (Rupees Forty Two and Paise Fifteen Only) per Warrant (being 75% of the Issue Price per Warrant) pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion of Warrants into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. The newly allotted equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company,” the company said in the filing.

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Meanwhile, in another exchange filing on March 27, the company informed the exchanges that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

Under the MoU, the company will act as the industry or franchise partner for the Gems & Jewellery Sector for the development and onboarding of up to 2,00,000 micro-entrepreneurs in India over 5 years under the PC Jeweller Brand.

“NSDC is implementing a nation-building initiative - the National Entrepreneurship Drive (‘NED’). The initiative aims at contributing towards employment generation, entrepreneurship and local economic development through the creation of entrepreneurs across India and is proposed to span across 15 sectors, with one lead Industry/Franchise Partner identified for each sector to ensure dedicated development, scalability and impact. Our Company has been selected as the Industry/Franchise partner for the Gems & Jewellery Sector,” it said in the filing.

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PC Jeweller share price trend The multibagger jewellery stock has largely remained negative in the near term. The stock has shed over 4% in a week and 19.35% in a month.

Furthermore, PC Jeweller shares have descended 14% in terms of year-to-date (YTD) and 41.69% in a year.

However, the jewellery stock has delivered multibagger returns of 202% in the last three years and 193% in the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.