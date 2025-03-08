Stock to watch: Small-cap SME stock declares ₹140 crore fundraiser via QIP, preferential issue

Stocks to watch: Small-cap stock Phantom Digital Effects Ltd will be in focus when the Indian stock market resumes trading activity on Monday. The SME stock has declared that it is raising funds of ₹140 crore. The small-cap company informed about the move in an exchange filing on Friday, saying it would raise up to ₹80 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and ₹59.95 crore through the issuance of preferential issues. The company board also approved a preferential issue price of ₹247 apiece.

Advertisement

Phantom Digital Effects' preferential issue The SME stock informed about the preferential issue move, saying, "The Board has accorded to create, issue, offer and allot, on a preferential basis, 24,27,000 fully convertible warrants at an issue price of ₹247 per warrant, totalling ₹59.95 Crore."

The list of allottees belonging to the 'Promoter' and 'Non-Promoter' Group categories are:

Bejoy Arputharaj Sam Manohar (Promoter) – 5,00,000 warrants;

Zeal Global Opportunities Fund (Public) – 7,50,000 warrants;

Al Maha Investment Fund PCC – Onyx Strategy (Public) – 7,50,000 warrants; and

M7 Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap Fund (Public) – 4,27,000 warrants.

The strategic investments from marquee fund houses, including Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, AI Maha Investment Fund PCC – Onyx Strategy, and M7 Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap Fund, further validate the company's strong growth potential. These investors are investing in Phantom Digital Effects Ltd, considering its credibility, market positioning, scale operations, advanced VFX technologies, and increasing global demand for high-quality digital effects.

Advertisement

Phantom Digital Effects QIP details The small-cap company informed about the QIP move saying, "Additionally, the company has also received approval from the Board for raising funds to ₹80 Crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches, subject to the shareholders and regulatory approvals."

Commenting on the development, Bejoy Arputharaj S, Managing Director, Phantom Digital Effects Limited, said, “Phantom Digital Effects is entering an exciting phase of growth, and this fundraising fuels our vision to set new benchmarks in the VFX industry. With the rising global demand for cutting-edge visual effects, this investment will accelerate our expansion, strengthen our creative and technological edge, and position us as a powerhouse in digital entertainment. The future of storytelling is evolving, and we are ready to lead the charge!”

Advertisement