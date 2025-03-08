Mint Market

Stock to watch: Small-cap SME stock declares ₹140 crore fundraiser via QIP, preferential issue

  • Small-cap stock: Out of 140 crore, the SME stock plans to raise up to 80 crore via QIP

Asit Manohar
Updated8 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Small-cap stock: Out of ₹140 crore, the SME stock plans to raise up to ₹59.95 crore via the issuance of preferential shares.(Photo: Pixabay)

Stocks to watch: Small-cap stock Phantom Digital Effects Ltd will be in focus when the Indian stock market resumes trading activity on Monday. The SME stock has declared that it is raising funds of 140 crore. The small-cap company informed about the move in an exchange filing on Friday, saying it would raise up to 80 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and 59.95 crore through the issuance of preferential issues. The company board also approved a preferential issue price of 247 apiece.

Advertisement

Phantom Digital Effects' preferential issue

The SME stock informed about the preferential issue move, saying, "The Board has accorded to create, issue, offer and allot, on a preferential basis, 24,27,000 fully convertible warrants at an issue price of 247 per warrant, totalling 59.95 Crore."

The list of allottees belonging to the 'Promoter' and 'Non-Promoter' Group categories are:

Bejoy Arputharaj Sam Manohar (Promoter) – 5,00,000 warrants;

Zeal Global Opportunities Fund (Public) – 7,50,000 warrants;

Al Maha Investment Fund PCC – Onyx Strategy (Public) – 7,50,000 warrants; and

M7 Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap Fund (Public) – 4,27,000 warrants.

The strategic investments from marquee fund houses, including Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, AI Maha Investment Fund PCC – Onyx Strategy, and M7 Global Fund PCC - Cell Dewcap Fund, further validate the company's strong growth potential. These investors are investing in Phantom Digital Effects Ltd, considering its credibility, market positioning, scale operations, advanced VFX technologies, and increasing global demand for high-quality digital effects.

Advertisement

Phantom Digital Effects QIP details

The small-cap company informed about the QIP move saying, "Additionally, the company has also received approval from the Board for raising funds to 80 Crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches, subject to the shareholders and regulatory approvals."

Commenting on the development, Bejoy Arputharaj S, Managing Director, Phantom Digital Effects Limited, said, “Phantom Digital Effects is entering an exciting phase of growth, and this fundraising fuels our vision to set new benchmarks in the VFX industry. With the rising global demand for cutting-edge visual effects, this investment will accelerate our expansion, strengthen our creative and technological edge, and position us as a powerhouse in digital entertainment. The future of storytelling is evolving, and we are ready to lead the charge!”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock to watch: Small-cap SME stock declares ₹140 crore fundraiser via QIP, preferential issue
First Published:8 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App