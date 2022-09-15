Stock to Watch: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Adani Wilmar

Tata Steel: Domestic steel maker Tata Steel on Wednesday said its committee of directors decided has approved raising ₹2,000 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. In a filing to the BSE, the company said the committee has approved the issue of debt securities in the form of NCDs. “20,000 NCDs of face value ₹10,00,000 each aggregating to ₹2,000 crore, to be issued in two different series (Series 1 Debenture aggregating to ₹500 crore and Series 2 Debenture aggregating to ₹1,500 crore)."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}