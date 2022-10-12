Stock to Watch: TCS, Delta Corp, Infosys, Suzlon, Adani Enterprises

Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Board of directors of this metal company has fixed 13th October 2022 as the record date for the issuance of bonus shares. The bonus shares will be issued on an ex-date basis this means the stock will trade ex-bonus today. The company board has also declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 which means a shareholder will be awarded one bonus share free of cost for holding 2 equity paid-up capital of the company on the record date.