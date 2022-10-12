Stock to Watch: TCS, Delta Corp, Infosys, Suzlon, Adani Enterprises

Stock to Watch: TCS, Delta Corp, Infosys, Suzlon, Adani Enterprises3 min read . 07:52 AM IST
- Wipro, HCT Tech, Nxtdigital, and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy stocks will be in focus today as they declare the September quarter earnings.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Adani Enterprises: Adani Data Network has been granted a unified licence for access services, which enables it to provide all telecom services in the country, according to two official sources. Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band worth ₹212 crore for 20 years in the recent 5G spectrum auction.
Tata Consultancy Services: The country's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it is confident of achieving double-digit revenue growth in the current financial year and will be targeting a similar performance in FY24 as well. For the first half of this financial year, the Tata Group company's topline has surged 17.1% to ₹1.08 lakh crore
Infosys: IT major Infosys on Tuesday informed the company's President Ravi Kumar S has resigned from his position, effective from 11 October. "The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the company," said Infosys, in its regulatory filings. Infosys did not state any reason for his leaving in the statement.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Board of directors of this metal company has fixed 13th October 2022 as the record date for the issuance of bonus shares. The bonus shares will be issued on an ex-date basis this means the stock will trade ex-bonus today. The company board has also declared bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 which means a shareholder will be awarded one bonus share free of cost for holding 2 equity paid-up capital of the company on the record date.
Delta Corp: In its Q2 earnings report, Delta Corp reported a year-on-year net profit of ₹68.3 crore compared to a loss of ₹75 crore during the same quarter last year. The casino operator has clocked 19.5% sequential growth in the consolidated profit and the revenue during the same period increased by 8% to ₹270 crore.
Kaarya Facilities and Services: This BSE-listed company has fixed 13th October 2022 as the record date for issuance of bonus shares on an ex-date basis, which means that the BSE-listed stock is going to trade ex-bonus stock today. The board of directors of the company has already approved and declared bonus share issue in a 1:1 ratio which means one bonus share for each equity paid up capital held by the shareholder in bonus shares record date.
Marksans Pharma: Drug firm Marksans Pharma on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Tevapharm India to acquire its Goa-based bulk pharmaceutical formulations business. The company has entered into a business transfer agreement with Tevapharm to acquire its business relating to the manufacture and supply of bulk pharmaceutical formulations as a going concern on a slump sale basis.
Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Group, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Tuesday said it has secured a new order for the development of a 144.9-Megawatt (MW) wind project from the Aditya Birla Group. The project, the company added, is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The value of the deal is not yet ascertained.
Adani Green: Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said its arm Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four has incorporated two new subsidiaries. These two subsidiaries are Adani Renewable Energy Forty Four Ltd (ARE44L) and Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd (ARE48L), according to a BSE filing. The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, and supply any kind of power or electrical energy, using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.
IndusInd Bank: US-based hedge fund Route One Fund I LP on Tuesday divested a 1.54 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank for ₹1,401 crore through an open market transaction. Route One Fund I LP offloaded 1,20,00,000 shares, amounting to a 1.54% stake in the company, as per the data available with the NSE. The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹1,168.26 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹1,401.91 crore.