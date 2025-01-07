Stock to watch tomorrow: Shares of Adani Power will be in focus in trade tomorrow (January 8) as rating agency CARE Ratings assigned ‘CARE AA; Stable’ credit rating to the proposed non-convertible debentures of the Adani group company.
The power generation and distribution firm's NCDs amount to ₹5,000 crore, according to the BSE filing on Tuesday, January 7.
“This is to inform CARE Ratings Limited has assigned ‘CARE AA; Stable’ credit rating to the proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) of Adani Power Limited and reaffirmed the credit ratings assigned to the company’s bank loan facilities,” said Adani Power in a BSE filing post-market closing hours.
Apart from the rating actions on ₹5,000 crore NCDs, the agency also reaffirmed debt outlooks for Adani Power's long-term and short-term bank facilities.
CARE ratings have reaffirmed the ratings of Long-Term Bank Facilities amounting to ₹21,805.99 crore at “CARE AA; Stable”. Meanwhile, CARE retained its rating on the Long-term/Short-term Bank facilities amounting to ₹8,429.01 crore at “CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+”.
Lastly, the agency also reaffirmed its “CARE A1+” rating on the Short-Term Bank Facilities amounting to ₹765 crore.
Adani Power shares closed 2.46 per cent higher at ₹510.20 in Tuesday's trading session as against its previous market close of ₹497.95.
Adani Power shares hit an intraday high of ₹521.05 in today's trading session, while the stock touched an intraday low of ₹497.75.
The company shares touched the 52-week high level of ₹896.75 on June 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹430.85 on November 21, 2024, according to BSE data. As on January 7, 2025, the company's market capitalisation stood at over ₹1.94 lakh crore.
“Power as a sector is now in an uptrend and there is ample opportunity for further growth. Adani Power is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing opportunities. Adani Power stock has been in consolidation mode in the last few months but the current rating by CARE on the proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCD”) is positive for the company and for the issue,” said Kranthi Bathini, Equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
