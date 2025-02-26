The share price of Vakrangee will remain in focus on Thursday's trading session, after the announced a strategic corporate agency tie-up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited (ABHICL), the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital.

Varkrangee share price has plunged over 5.80 per cent in the last five trading sessions on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This strategic collaboration aims to expand the reach of comprehensive health insurance solutions across the extensive Vakrangee Kendra network, particularly in underserved and remote regions.

Through this alliance, Vakrangee Kendra outlets will offer a diverse portfolio of health insurance products, ensuring enhanced accessibility, affordability, and financial security for millions of customers. The initiative underscores Vakrangee’s commitment to democratizing essential services for the nation’s most remote communities.

“We are delighted to partner with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited. This collaboration aligns with our vision to make essential services more accessible to the underserved and remote regions of the country," said Vedant Nandwana, Managing Director, Vakrangee Ltd.

“By offering a comprehensive range of health insurance products through our extensive Vakrangee Kendra network, we aim to empower customers with financial security and promote overall wellbeing. Our Kendras serve as a one-stop solution for local communities, ensuring unparalleled convenience and reinforcing our commitment to bridging the urban-rural service gap. Together with Aditya Birla Health Insurance, we look forward to making quality healthcare protection accessible to every household across India,” Nandwana added.

About the company With an extensive network of over 12,000+ hospitals and presence across 5000+ cities, ABHICL provides cashless healthcare services across India. The company’s commitment to strategic partnerships further strengthens its mission to expand access to quality healthcare, bridge the gap between insurance and wellness, and create a truly customer-first ecosystem. By constantly innovating and evolving, Aditya Birla Health Insurance is shaping the future of health insurance, where individuals are not just protected but truly empowered to lead healthier lives.