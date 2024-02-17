Stock to watch: Why SpiceJet share price will be in focus on Monday — explained
SpiceJet shares rose on Friday after DGCA numbers announcement. MD Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways bid for GoFirst, aiming to improve operations. Experts expect market reaction on Monday.
Stock to watch: SpiceJet shares witnessed a strong bull trend on Friday after the announcement of DGCA numbers for January 2024. However, the aviation stock sustained its early morning gains when the Indian aviation major informed stock market bourses about fresh developments on GoFirst involving its MD Ajay Singh.
