Stock trading and travelling the world: How a Kolkata girl is living her dream

If the market falls by 500-700 points, Rajarshita says she reallocates a good chunk of money into ETFs. She says that her 10-20% of the trading profits is spent on travelling and the remaining amount gets invested in ETFs, Gold BeES, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), blue-chip companies, and mid-cap stocks, Portfolio Management Service (PMS) or small cases. Besides, she also reinvests some of her earnings in trading. "Trading is like an IPL match while investment is like a test cricket match. You get to accumulate wealth only by waiting," Rajarshita says while mentioning that she prefers blue chip companies for the long-term investment, which constitute 60% of her portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}