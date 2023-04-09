Stock with high promoter stake to pay 100% dividend soon, scrip is up 32% from 52-week-low

Huhtamaki India said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “recommended payment of dividend @ Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) per Equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (100%), for the financial year ended 31st December 2022 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 73 Annual General Meeting. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Friday, 21st April 2023 to Tuesday, 4th May 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2022."