With a market valuation of ₹22.40 Cr, Vivanta Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry. The business offers its professional expertise in the installations of plant setups for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and ayurvedic products, medical devices, research and development laboratory setups, agro-based fertiliser projects, surgical projects, prefabricated housing offices, schools and primary healthcare facilities, industrial parks, and solar projects.

“The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- each, subject to regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the members of the Company," said Vivanta Industries in a stock exchange filing today.

The board shall determine and notify the exchanges of the record date for the stock split whereas the expected time of completion of the stock split proposal is within 1 month from the date of members' approval, according to Vivanta Industries.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of Vivanta Industries reached ₹1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against a net loss of ₹0.05 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. The company recorded revenue from operations of ₹6.23 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.53 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 1075.47% YoY. The EPS of Vivanta Industries stood at ₹1.00 in Q3FY23 compared to a loss of ₹-0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Vivanta Industries Ltd closed today on the BSE at a lower circuit limit of ₹22.40 apiece, down by 4.88% from the previous close of ₹23.55. The stock recorded a total volume of 700 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 26.80% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 10.07% so far in 2023. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 30.38% and has fallen 9.31% in the last 1 month.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹32.45 on (11/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.16 on (05/07/2022). During Q3FY23 or the quarter ended December 2022, Vivanta Industries recorded a promoter shareholding of 60.44% and a public stake of 39.57%. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 12.04 which is lower compared to its peers such as Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, CDSL, Cams Services, Century Plywood, Indian Energy Exchange, and Gujarat Gas.

