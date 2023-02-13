Stock with low P/E declares stock split, scrip hit 5% lower circuit

The shares of Vivanta Industries Ltd closed today on the BSE at a lower circuit limit of ₹22.40 apiece, down by 4.88% from the previous close of ₹23.55. The stock recorded a total volume of 700 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 26.80% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 10.07% so far in 2023. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 30.38% and has fallen 9.31% in the last 1 month.