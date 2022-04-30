StockEdge, a fintech app, announced that its users will be able to place the orders directly from the app with their respective brokers including Zerodha, Kotak Securities, Groww and others. The platform announced the new feature at its first edition of Face2Face Mega Trading Conclave in Goa, which was organised from 26 to 29 April 2022.

StockEdge has been primarily used for self-research to identify and analyse stocks. However, after the transaction facility is introduced, users can invest in the identified stocks directly from StockEdge website or the app itself, the company said. This is expected to improve the user experience as investors will not have to switch between their broker app and StockEdge. Further, they will be able to track their open positions, orders placed, order status, daily profit and loss without leaving StockEdge app.

The company clarified that every stock page now has a buy and sell button. If one wishes to invest in any stock after analysing on the app, they can do so by selecting the buy button, upon which, it will ask for login into the broking account. Once done, the user will be able to place the order.

There will be no extra charges. The company said that it’s a free feature, and any unpaid registered user having a broking account with any of the 14 brokers that the company is associated with can also invest in shares through StockEdge.

Vivek Bajaj, co-founder, StockEdge and Elearnmarkets, while talking about the success of his brainchild affirmed, “Financial literacy has been very low in India and since beginning that is our motto to make our user skilled with market trends to further all financial investment. We are really overwhelmed to see the participation and learning session participants attended. We found Conclave a right platform to launch the Trade feature at StockEdge. Trading during live markets gave the participant exposure to managing the trade in terms of position sizing, psychology, and risk management. With this success we are more committed to bring such offline and line events for the investors to skill them for investment ready"