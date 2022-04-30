StockEdge allows users to place orders directly from the app

Vivek Bajaj, co-founder, StockEdge and Elearnmarkets, while talking about the success of his brainchild affirmed, “Financial literacy has been very low in India and since beginning that is our motto to make our user skilled with market trends to further all financial investment. We are really overwhelmed to see the participation and learning session participants attended. We found Conclave a right platform to launch the Trade feature at StockEdge. Trading during live markets gave the participant exposure to managing the trade in terms of position sizing, psychology, and risk management. With this success we are more committed to bring such offline and line events for the investors to skill them for investment ready"