India's office market is being reshaped by enterprises that want speed, flexibility and quality in how they take up space. Global capability centres (GCCs), large corporates and fast-growing businesses increasingly prefer managed, branded flexible offices over long, capital-heavy conventional leases.

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That shift has put flexible workspace operators at the centre of the commercial real estate stocks conversation. WeWork India Management Ltd, the exclusive licensee of the WeWork brand in India and promoted by the Embassy Group, is the segment's premium, enterprise-focused player. The Bengaluru-headquartered company runs 85 centres across eight cities, spanning about 9.8 million sq ft and 145,300 desks as of September 2026.

Its listed coworking peers include Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Awfis Space Solutions and IndiQube Spaces. WeWork India shares currently trade at ₹685, about 13.8% below the 52-week high of ₹794.50, after a sharp rally from the 52-week low of ₹420.

WeWork India share price recommendation by StockGro expert Sachin Kapoor Buy: WeWork India Management Ltd (ticker: WEWORK; current price: ₹ 685) Why it's recommended: A premium brand with an enterprise-heavy member base (enterprises contribute about 77% of core revenue and GCCs about 41%), a pipeline of about 47,000 incremental desks under signed leases or LOIs, high operating leverage, and fast-growing value-added and digital revenue support scalable earnings growth.

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Key metrics: P/E: 87.0 (industry P/E: 20.76), 52-week high: ₹ 794.50, 52-week low: ₹ 420, market cap: ₹ 8,906 crore, EPS (TTM): ₹ 7.24, dividend yield: 0%

P/E: 87.0 (industry P/E: 20.76), 52-week high: 794.50, 52-week low: 420, market cap: 8,906 crore, EPS (TTM): 7.24, dividend yield: 0% Technical analysis: Consolidation in the ₹ 620–680 range; resistance at ₹ 700

Consolidation in the 620–680 range; resistance at 700 Risk factors: A steep valuation premium on reported earnings, execution risk from record desk additions, cost inflation from minimum-wage hikes and energy tariffs, cyclical enterprise and GCC demand, long-term lease commitments, competition from listed flex operators, and dependence on the WeWork brand licence may pressure growth and margins.

A steep valuation premium on reported earnings, execution risk from record desk additions, cost inflation from minimum-wage hikes and energy tariffs, cyclical enterprise and GCC demand, long-term lease commitments, competition from listed flex operators, and dependence on the WeWork brand licence may pressure growth and margins. Buy: Accumulate on dips

Accumulate on dips Target price: ₹ 700 in three months; ₹ 785 in 12 months

700 in three months; 785 in 12 months Stop loss: ₹ 600 WeWork India Q2 FY27 results recap WeWork India reported Q2 FY27 revenue of ₹768.7 crore, up 31.6% year-on-year and 10.1% quarter-on-quarter. Growth came from record capacity additions, a 32.5% rise in members to about 121,700, and strong enterprise and GCC demand.

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EBITDA rose 37.6% to ₹162.9 crore and the margin expanded 92 bps to 21.2%, reflecting operating leverage and cost discipline. PAT grew 67.4% to ₹65.8 crore on a management basis, while reported Ind AS PAT was ₹20.4 crore.

Metric Q2 FY26 Q1 FY27 Q2 FY27 YoY growth Sales ( ₹ crore) 584.1 698.0 768.7 31.6% EBITDA ( ₹ crore) 118.4 138.3 162.9 37.6% EBITDA margin 20.3% 19.8% 21.2% +92 bps PAT ( ₹ crore) 39.3 53.2 65.8 67.4% PAT margin 6.7% 7.6% 8.6% +183 bps Reported PAT, Ind AS ( ₹ crore) 6.4 -4.0 20.4 219% Note: EBITDA and PAT are on the company's management (rent-adjusted, pre-Ind AS 116) basis. Q2 FY26 and Q1 FY27 figures are derived from reported growth rates and half-year totals and may differ marginally due to rounding. About 11,700 desks were added in the quarter, taking the network to 145,300 desks across 85 centres, up 27% year-on-year. Portfolio occupancy stood at 83.7% (up 357 bps), with mature centres at 87.7% against a portfolio break-even of 55.7%. Core revenue grew 31.7% to ₹657.7 crore, value-added services (VAS) 35% to ₹79.6 crore, and digital products 46% to ₹29.2 crore at an EBITDA margin of about 80%. Free cash flow from operations rose 149.2% to ₹237.7 crore, about 1.5 times EBITDA, and ROCE stood at 34.5%.

How does WeWork India compare with other coworking stocks? In Q1 FY27, WeWork India's revenue of ₹698 crore was the highest among India's four listed coworking stocks. On PAT margin, IndiQube (8.0%) was marginally ahead of WeWork India (7.6%) that quarter, but WeWork India's margin rose to 8.6% in Q2 FY27.

Company Sales ( ₹ crore) EBITDA ( ₹ crore) EBITDA margin PAT ( ₹ crore) PAT margin WeWork India (Q2 FY27) 768.7 162.9 21.2% 65.8 8.6% WeWork India (Q1 FY27) 698.0 138.3 19.8% 53.2 7.6% Smartworks Coworking Spaces 546.0 — — 13.2 2.4% Awfis Space Solutions 425.0 — — 24.0 5.6% IndiQube Spaces 428.0 87.0 20.0% 35.0 8.0% Note: Peer figures are for Q1 FY27. WeWork India and IndiQube EBITDA/PAT are on a management (rent-adjusted, pre-Ind AS 116) basis. Smartworks and Awfis report Ind AS EBITDA ( ₹346 crore and ₹162 crore respectively), which is not comparable and is therefore not shown.

Is WeWork India share price expensive? Valuation explained WeWork India trades at a TTM P/E of 87x on reported Ind AS earnings, well above the industry average of 20.76x. Kapoor notes that reported earnings are depressed by large depreciation and interest charges linked to lease accounting.

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On management-basis TTM PAT of about ₹250 crore, the stock trades at roughly 36x earnings, and at about 31x FY27E EPS of ₹20.4. These multiples better reflect the underlying cash economics of the business.

Applying 28x to FY28E EPS of ₹28 (management basis) gives a 12-month target price of ₹785, a 22% upside. The valuation assumes continued occupancy gains, a successful ramp-up of record capacity additions, margin expansion and growth in VAS and digital revenue.

WeWork India share price technical outlook WeWork India shares have consolidated in a ₹620–680 range through October, holding well above the 52-week low of ₹420. Q2 FY27 results provide fundamental support to this base.

A sustained move above ₹700 would signal improving momentum and pave the way towards ₹785, the 12-month fundamental target. On the downside, ₹620 is immediate support, and ₹600 remains the key support and stop-loss level.

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WeWork India growth outlook: what management expects Management targets about 150,000–155,000 desks by March 2027 and 190,000–200,000 thereafter. This is backed by 9,000+ desks under signed leases and about 38,000 under LOIs.

It indicated that demand warrants faster expansion in FY28, which will need additional capex. The company is also taking larger positions in Grade A assets, including buildings still under development and multi-property deals with landlords.

Management declined to give specific margin guidance, citing a sharp minimum-wage increase in Karnataka, increases in Haryana and backdated energy tariffs. A net-debt-negative balance sheet at FY26 end and an A+ credit rating give it room to fund expansion.

Budget 2026-27 announcements aimed at GCCs, which contribute about 41% of WeWork India's core revenue, are a demand tailwind. Promoter holding stood at 48.2% as of September 2026, with FIIs at 17.4% and DIIs at 27.1%; the pledged component of promoter holding is a key monitorable.

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For investors tracking WeWork India, the focus should be on occupancy and member growth, the pace of margin expansion, the ramp-up of newly added capacity, and the conversion of management-basis profits into reported earnings.

Read the full research: Detailed WeWork India stock analysis on StockGro →

StockGro is a stock market advisory and research platform, where SEBI-registered RAs and IAs share stock analysis and research for investors.

Research by: Sachin Kapoor, CFA, Founder & Principal Adviser, Clovek Wealth Pvt. Ltd.

SEBI Registration No. (Investment Adviser): INA100014879

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations in this article are those of the individual expert and do not necessarily represent the views of StockGro. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks; read all related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by SEBI and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sachin Kapoor, CFA (SEBI RIA) is a StockGro Expert and the Founder & Principal Adviser of Clovek Wealth Pvt. Ltd. He has 19 years of experience across investment management roles, from consulting to products to business development, with Anand Rathi Private Wealth Management, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, JM Financial AMC and Kotak Securities. He holds the CFA charter from CFA Institute, USA, and an MBA from ICFAI. Find him on StockGro.