Stock-market rebound sits on a shaky foundation

But the fundamentals for growth actually worsened as stocks recovered, so the case for the tech and growth rebound being sustainable has to be that they sold off even more than the fundamentals justified. It is true that valuations are down a lot, but growth and tech are hardly the sort of bargain that would justify carving out a market bottom. S&P 500 Growth dropped below 23 times 12-month forward earnings in March, down from almost 30 times in January last year. Cheaper, but not cheap: That only took the valuation back to where it stood just before the pandemic, while bond yields are now significantly higher than they were then.