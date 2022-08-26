Stocks are divorced from the economy—but won’t be forever3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 01:10 AM IST
What happens in the economy eventually matters. Slower growth, more inflation and higher interest rates isn’t a recipe for long-term success.
What happens in the economy eventually matters. Slower growth, more inflation and higher interest rates isn’t a recipe for long-term success.
Here’s a thought experiment. Imagine the economy is looking a bit end-of-cycle-y, unemployment close to as low as it has ever been, forecast growth low, interest rates being cut and stocks high.