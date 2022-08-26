Stocks are divorced from the economy—but won’t be forever

Here’s where we get the risk to stock prices. Earnings come from the gap between revenues and costs, and this year many obvious costs have been rising faster than sales. Labor costs are up, productivity is down. Input costs are up, and domestic after-tax profit margins have dropped back to where they were in 2019, after hitting a record high last year. The result is that for the U.S. corporate sector as a whole, as measured by economic data, earnings gains have been purely due to revenue gains, the vast bulk of which is merely inflation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}