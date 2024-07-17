Stocks are on an astonishing run. Yet threats lurk
Summary
- We assess what could bring the bull market to an end
maAll around the world, stockmarkets have been rising at a breakneck pace. Whether you are in America, Europe, Japan or India, share prices listed on a bourse near you have spent most of this year setting fresh records, only to break them again straight away (see chart 1). America’s S&P 500 index of large companies has rocketed by nearly 60% since a trough in 2022. True, Chinese investors are in a funk. But they cut lonely figures: exclude China from MSCI’s index of emerging-market shares, and the remainder have been clocking rapid gains, too.
