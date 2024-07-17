Stocks are on an astonishing run. Yet threats lurk

Consider the monetary policy that would accompany a “no landing" scenario. Throughout the tightening campaign begun by the Federal Reserve in 2022, shareholders have pinned hopes on rate cuts. The only change has been how many they expect, and how quickly. At present, traders have priced in three by the year’s end. What they have priced out almost entirely, and more so after America’s consumer-price inflation fell to 3% in the year to June, is the chance that rates could be hiked. Jerome Powell, the Fed’s chairman, has become increasingly doveish in his public speeches, meaning this is unlikely. Yet disinflation has slowed to an agonising pace (see chart 3), wages are rising faster than productivity growth and 2% inflation would allow, and with geopolitics volatile the risk of shocks is ever-present. Although the odds of central bankers turning hawkish again might be low, they are not zero. Just as the prospect of unanticipated tightening tipped shares over the edge in 2022, it could do so today if the news turns.