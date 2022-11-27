Stocks are on the rise, but earnings could drag them down again

Stocks look cheaper than they did for much of the last two years, but valuations are on the rise again as the market rallies. Companies in the S&P 500 are trading at more than 17 times their projected earnings over the next 12 months, according to FactSet. That is down from more than 21 times at the beginning of 2022 but up from around 15 at its lows of the year and slightly ahead of its 10-year average.