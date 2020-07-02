Stocks are the default choice in a world of bad options

For the second question, current projections indicate that the federal budget deficit will be $5 trillion wider than had been predicted before the pandemic, due to additional spending and reduced revenues in 2020 and 2021. State and local budget shortfalls will add to fiscal stress. It’s unclear if deficits will lead to faster consumer inflation, asset price inflation, tax increases, spending cuts, debt problems or all or none of those, but this remains a major uncertainty for investors. It explains the appeal of stocks. Even at reduced expected returns and high volatility, the ability of stocks to recapture most inflation and prosper when nominal assets, real assets and governments are struggling, can make them seem like a haven.