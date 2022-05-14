Stocks are way down. They are still expensive.

It is normal for stocks in some industries to trade at very different valuations than those in other lines of business. Investors are typically willing to pay more for companies they anticipate will expand rapidly than those whose growth prospects are more limited. Technology shares often command rich valuations, while oil-and-gas companies historically trade at more muted valuations since the industry’s outlook is subject to the supply-and-demand of energy prices and tends to experience cycles of booms and busts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}