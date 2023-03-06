Stocks aren't the inflation hedge you think they are

If you have money in the US and no money in the UK, you are betting that this time it will be different — when it never is. The UK also offers one of the few things (gold aside) that really is a hedge against inflation: dividend yield. The UK is not just one of the cheapest markets in the world, it is one of the highest yielding. The FTSE 100 yields 3.5 percent, but look inside and you will see the likes of Glencore Plc on about 8 percent, HSBC Holdings Plc on 4.3 percent, Rio Tinto Plc on 6 percent and Vodafone Group Plc on nearly 8 percent.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}