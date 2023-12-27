Stocks at new high; volatility jumps too
The Nifty hit a fresh high of 21,675.75, while the Sensex soared to an intraday record of 72,119.85 as FPIs purchased a provisional ₹2,926.05 crore even as DIIs sold ₹192 crore worth of shares.
An outperformance in large-cap stocks drove the Nifty and the Sensex to fresh highs on Wednesday, as both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and direct retail investors stepped up buying. However, volatility index India Vix—which normally rises when markets fall and vice-versa—rose to a 10-month high, likely signalling trader discomfort at record high levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started