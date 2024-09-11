Stocks at record high: ITC, HUL, Sun Pharma...over 300 stocks hit 1-year highs while Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower

Stocks at record high: Despite the Sensex and Nifty 50 ending lower, over 300 stocks, including ITC, HUL, and Sun Pharma, reached new 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE on September 11.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Sep 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Stocks at record high: Even though the Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended with losses, over 300 stocks, including ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Sun Pharma, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, September 11.

Other stocks that rose to their 52-week highs included Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries, Dabur, Divi's Labs, DMart, Godrej Consumer Products, Persistent Systems, Naukri, PI Industries, United Spirits and Zomato.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 snapped their two-session winning run on profit booking in select heavyweights. The mid and smallcap segments also suffered losses in light of weak global cues. Concerns over economic slowdown in the world's two largest economies- the US and China- weigh on investors' risk appetite. Caution ahead of the release of the US August CPI prints also kept the mood sombre.

The Sensex ended 398 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 81,523.16, and the Nifty 50 settled with a loss of 123 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 24,918.45.

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fall 0.5% ahead of US inflation data

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.52 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively.

"The domestic market experienced a minor consolidation in line with Asian peers due to the correction of commodity prices like crude, which has collapsed to $70. Market sentiment remained cautious due to the slowdown in the Chinese economy. Investors await the release of the US CPI and domestic inflation data," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, observed.

Also Read | Top Gainers and Losers today on 11 September, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly 461 lakh crore from 463.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about 2.5 lakh crore in a single session.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 04:36 PM IST
