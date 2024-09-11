Stocks at record high: Despite the Sensex and Nifty 50 ending lower, over 300 stocks, including ITC, HUL, and Sun Pharma, reached new 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE on September 11.

Other stocks that rose to their 52-week highs included Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries, Dabur, Divi's Labs, DMart, Godrej Consumer Products, Persistent Systems, Naukri, PI Industries, United Spirits and Zomato.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 snapped their two-session winning run on profit booking in select heavyweights. The mid and smallcap segments also suffered losses in light of weak global cues. Concerns over economic slowdown in the world's two largest economies- the US and China- weigh on investors' risk appetite. Caution ahead of the release of the US August CPI prints also kept the mood sombre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex ended 398 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 81,523.16, and the Nifty 50 settled with a loss of 123 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 24,918.45.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.52 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively.

"The domestic market experienced a minor consolidation in line with Asian peers due to the correction of commodity prices like crude, which has collapsed to $70. Market sentiment remained cautious due to the slowdown in the Chinese economy. Investors await the release of the US CPI and domestic inflation data," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, observed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹461 lakh crore from ₹463.5 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹2.5 lakh crore in a single session.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}