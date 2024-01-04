Stocks’ bad start to 2024 has forecasters on edge

Stocks are off to a bumpy start in the early days of 2024. Proponents of the January Barometer are hoping for a turnaround because they believe the market’s performance in the first month of the year sets the tone for the rest.

Major indexes have pulled back in the first two sessions after ending 2023 with a bang. The S&P 500 has fallen 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite has dropped 2.8%, its worst start to a year since 2005.

The big tech stocks that propelled the indexes’ furious rally to end 2023 have reversed course, with investors beginning to fret about when and just how far interest rates might fall. Apple shares, for example, have fallen 4.3% to start the year, while Tesla has dropped 4% and Nvidia has decreased 3.9%.

Of course, two days of returns means little for long-term investors, but many are already pondering whether the early-year selloff marks a blip or the start of a longer-lasting downturn.

The Stock Trader’s Almanac popularized the theory: As goes January, so goes the year. That held true last year, when major indexes jumped out of the gate in January to the surprise of almost everyone and went on to secure double-digit returns for the year.

“If January is positive, that’s investors putting money to work," said Joe Ferrara, investment strategist at Gateway Investment Advisers. “They’re telling the Federal Reserve, the economy, the companies they’re investing in, that they think they can grow for this year."

The first month of the year is typically a strong one for stocks, a phenomenon known as the January Effect, because investors tend to buy new shares after tax-loss selling in December to offset realized capital gains. Another theory suggests that investors have more cash to put to work in the markets in January after receiving their year-end bonuses.

The S&P 500 averages a 1.2% gain in January and rallies more than 60% of the time, according to Dow Jones Market Data going back to 1928. The Nasdaq Composite has delivered its best returns in January, posting an average gain of 2.5% and rallying 65% of the time.

When the S&P 500 rises in the first month of the year, its average return for the remainder is 9.2%, and its return is positive 78% of the time. When it drops in January, the average return for the rest of the year falls to 2.1%, and the remaining months are positive 58% of the time.

The S&P 500 ended 2023 on a nine-week winning streak that was fueled by mania surrounding artificial intelligence and bets that the Fed would soon start cutting interest rates. An “everything rally" pushed up the prices of assets from big tech stocks to small-caps and gold.

Investors are feeling good about 2024, too. Strategists at Goldman Sachs, for example, have a year-end price target on the S&P 500 of 5100, implying a return of about 8.4% from current levels. That optimism has mostly been driven by hopes that the Fed will pull off a soft landing, or a cooling of the economy that doesn’t tip it into an extended downturn.

Some analysts say the start of earnings season next week could drag stocks out of their early-year slump. Wall Street analysts expect companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings growth of 1.3% for the fourth quarter. That would mark a second consecutive quarter of growth after three periods of declines, but the estimate is down from the 8.1% growth the analysts expected at the end of September.

Wednesday’s Fed minutes, meanwhile, showed officials thought they were probably done raising interest rates when they decided last month to hold them steady, but they didn’t show a meaningful debate about when to start cutting them.

Michael Cuggino, portfolio manager of the Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, said he isn’t looking to add to his stock-market exposure because equities are too expensive. The S&P 500 is trading at 19.5 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, above its 10-year average of 17.9.

“Maybe some of the gains of 2024 have been front-loaded toward the end of 2023, or maybe 2023 was the beginning of a broader bull market that’s gonna broaden out," Cuggino said. “I don’t know if you can count on this January Effect to sort of be a positive."

Of course, the January Barometer isn’t a surefire way to forecast market returns. It held true in 2023, when the S&P 500 rose in January and climbed for the year, and in 2022, when the index slipped in January and declined for the year. But it didn’t apply in 2020 or 2021, when the index fell in January and rose for the year.

“Something that may have worked back when information was not as available in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s is unlikely to work in today’s market," said Colin White, portfolio manager and chief executive at Verecan Capital Management.

It also isn’t unusual for stocks to pull back after a blockbuster year. Following years in which the S&P 500 gained 20% or more, the benchmark averaged a decline of 0.1% in January, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Write to Hardika Singh at hardika.singh@wsj.com