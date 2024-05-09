Stocks, Bonds Gain After $25 Billion Treasury Sale: Markets Wrap
The stock market headed toward its highest level in a month, adding to a rebound that’s been fueled by speculation the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year.
(Bloomberg) -- The stock market headed toward its highest level in a month, adding to a rebound that’s been fueled by speculation the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started